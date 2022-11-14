Residents at Island Pointe Apartments left without power for 3 days after fire breaks out during Nicole

Some residents at the Island Point Apartments on Jacksonville’s northside are questioning when their power will be restored after a fire destroyed one of the buildings on Thursday.

While some units have had their power restored, others have waited three days to have their electricity restored.

The fire broke out on Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole moved across the city. JFRD had a difficult time containing the fire because of weather conditions from Nicole such as strong winds and flooding. It took nearly 100 firefighters and four hours to contain the fire.

As a result, JFRD requested JEA cut the power to the entire complex.

JFRD confirmed firefighters were called to the apartment complex earlier in the day on Thursday to work on electrical issues. Hours later, one of the buildings was up in flames.

JFRD has not confirmed if the fire was started due to electrical issues, but some residents have expressed that they believe that is the reason.

Residents also said they’ve never had a fire happen during a storm.

“I’m just fearful that this may happen again,” a resident told News4JAX.

Flooding was also an issue for the complex. The Trout River overflowed into the parking lot during Nicole before the fire erupted.

People’s cars were flooded, and one resident said her vehicle was a total loss as a result.

“I still feel like there’s something that needs to be done about the flooding. That’s major,” she said.