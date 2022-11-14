FHP: Small plane makes emergency landing on St. Augustine Beach, overturns

A yellow plane is seen upside down in the surf on Monday.

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing Monday morning on St. Augustine Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

News4JAX learned of the incident shortly before noon in the area of Anastasia State Park north of the pier. Footage appears to show a yellow plane upside down in the surf and several onlookers on the shore.

The Highway Patrol told News4JAX that the pilot is believed to be OK. St. Johns County Fire Rescue confirmed that the pilot was not hurt and that no other injuries were reported.

The St. Augustine Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Fire Rescue said around 12:20 p.m. that efforts will begin to remove the plane from the beach.