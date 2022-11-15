DCPS custodian arrested, charged with sex battery on child and kidnapping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A long-time school custodian with Duval County Public Schools faces multiple charges including sexual battery on a child and kidnapping. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Wayne Williams, 62, a 30-year employee at DCPS. Williams was a janitor at ten different schools from elementary to high school.

Lt. Jacob Vorpahl with the JSO special assault unit said on Tuesday, “While the initial allegations against the suspect did not include any students as the investigation progressed, the detective learned there were highly questionable and likely criminal interactions between the suspect and students at some of these schools.”

During the course of the investigation and after interviewing multiple people, police believe Williams has engaged in this type of activity going back as far as the early 90s.

Vorpahl said that police also believe there are more victims that have not come forward. Williams was arrested Tuesday, November 8, and was charged with three counts of capital sexual battery against a victim less than age 12, two counts of sexual battery against a victim less than 16-years-old and one count of kidnapping

If you have any information on crimes Williams may have committed or if you are a victim, JSO is asking you to call 904-630-0500 or email them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.