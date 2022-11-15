Your Voice Matters: Midterm election results, how did we do?

The 2022 midterm election on November 8 brought us a lot of key races -- Florida governor, Georgia governor, Florida senator, Georgia senator, Jacksonville sheriff. News4JAX sent news teams all over the state and to Atlanta to bring you the candidate speeches and results.

One week later, we want you to know that your voice matters and we want to hear from you. How do you think we did covering the races? Do you have any suggestions for us as we prepare for more local and national elections in 2023 and 2024.

Use the form below to answer and we will take all suggestions, complaints and compliments.