63º

LIVE

Local News

St. Johns County mother holds protest to shed light on son’s case

April Sherman wants someone held responsible for 2018 shooting death of her 28-year-old son, Lavert Durden

Ashley Harding, Reporter

Tags: St. Johns County, St. Augustine
Lavert Durden (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A local mother will hold a protest Wednesday morning at the St. Johns County courthouse to help shine a light on her son’s case.

Wednesday marks four years since April Sherman’s son, 28-year-old Lavert Durden, was shot and killed in St. Johns County, and no one has been arrested in his death.

Sherman wants someone to be held responsible.

Deputies were searching for two people in connection with the deadly 2018 shooting, but they were never named suspects.

News4JAX looked at court records and found one of those men is in prison for an unrelated case. The other is on probation for an unrelated case.

Deputies said Durden got into a heated argument near Herbert and Christopher streets with the two men who were later named persons of interest.

One man was found and questioned. There was a manhunt for the other.

Sherman said she will be at the St. Johns County courthouse at 10 a.m. Wednesday to protest to draw attention to her son’s unsolved case.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ashley Harding joined the Channel 4 news team in March 2013 and reports every weekday for The Morning Show.

email

facebook

twitter