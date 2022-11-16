61º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

TELL US: Will the increase in Disney World ticket prices prevent you from visiting?

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: Disney, Disney ticket prices, Orlando, Theme Parks
Fantasmic Returning To Walt Disney World on Nov. 3 (Disney)

Walt Disney World will cost you more in 2023. Prices on most tickets, including single-day, multi-day and annual passes will go up on December 8. The company had just hiked up ticket prices in February. This is the second time in a calendar year that going to Disney parks cost you more.

The current price for a one-day, one-park ticket is between $109-$159.

As of December 8, one-day, one-park tickets will be:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (no increase)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

EPCOT: $114-$179

Magic Kingdom Park: $124-$189

So tell us, will the increase in prices prevent you from visiting Walt Disney World parks? Answer below and your response may be read on a newscast on Channel 4.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marilyn has been Digital Director since October 2021. She supervises Jacksonville's number one news website and most trusted source for local news.

email