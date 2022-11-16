TELL US: Will the increase in Disney World ticket prices prevent you from visiting?

Walt Disney World will cost you more in 2023. Prices on most tickets, including single-day, multi-day and annual passes will go up on December 8. The company had just hiked up ticket prices in February. This is the second time in a calendar year that going to Disney parks cost you more.

The current price for a one-day, one-park ticket is between $109-$159.

As of December 8, one-day, one-park tickets will be:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (no increase)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

EPCOT: $114-$179

Magic Kingdom Park: $124-$189

So tell us, will the increase in prices prevent you from visiting Walt Disney World parks? Answer below and your response may be read on a newscast on Channel 4.