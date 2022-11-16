Your Voice Matters: What do you think is the biggest challenge facing the next Jacksonville mayor?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The midterm election is over and the race for Jacksonville mayor is already heating up. There are 9 people vying for the top job in Jacksonville.

There are four Republicans running: Daniel Davis, LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, Frank Keasler and Al Ferraro. There are three Democrats: Donna Deegan, Theresa Ann Richardson and Audrey Gibson. Omega Allen is running without party affiliation and Darcy Richardson is running as an Independent.

In September, News4JAX asked insiders to rank the importance of four issues. Crime was tops, followed by affordable housing, downtown development and growth.

Now, we want to know: What do you think is the biggest challenge facing the next Jacksonville mayor?

