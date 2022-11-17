51º

2 people, cat taken to safety after ‘dramatic rescue’ from sailboat stranded at jetties

Two people, cat rescued from sailboat at jetties (Provided by U.S. Coast Guard)

MAYPORT, Fla. – Two people and a cat were rescued Thursday morning when their sailboat became stranded at the mouth of the jetties near the entrance of Mayport.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said marine crews and U.S. Coast Guard members made the “dramatic rescue” of the 34-foot sailboat around 4 a.m. Thursday.

JFRD said the sailboat is from Virginia and lost power. It was slamming against the rocks of the jetties with each wave. The Coast Guard said the vessel began taking on water.

The crews worked together to pull the two people aboard -- and their cat -- off the boat and transport them to safety.

They had no significant injuries, JFRD said.

