2 people, cat taken to safety after ‘dramatic rescue’ from sailboat stranded at jetties

MAYPORT, Fla. – Two people and a cat were rescued Thursday morning when their sailboat became stranded at the mouth of the jetties near the entrance of Mayport.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said marine crews and U.S. Coast Guard members made the “dramatic rescue” of the 34-foot sailboat around 4 a.m. Thursday.

JFRD said the sailboat is from Virginia and lost power. It was slamming against the rocks of the jetties with each wave. The Coast Guard said the vessel began taking on water.

Sector #Jacksonville assisted in the rescue of 2 people whose sailing vessel began taking water near the entrance of #Mayport, #Florida. @THEJFRD arrived on scene along with a #USCG Station Mayport rescue crew and removed the survivors from the s/v and transported them to safety pic.twitter.com/Y2h0Su9yMY — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 17, 2022

The crews worked together to pull the two people aboard -- and their cat -- off the boat and transport them to safety.

They had no significant injuries, JFRD said.