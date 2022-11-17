Overwhelmed by demand, Ticketmaster cancels public ticket sales for Taylor Swift tour

FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Swift's All Too Well: A Short Film," premiering online on Friday evening, has fans reveling in the juicy details of a break-up from the pop star's past. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ticketmaster announced Thursday that it is canceling ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour due to overwhelming demand.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the ticket merchant said: “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

According to CNN, Ticketmaster said more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday for her upcoming tour, the most ever sold for an artist in a single day.

In a blog post, Ticketmaster said that a “record number of fans” wanted to buy tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour, which begins next year. That prompted a massive slowdown in its platform and sparked outrage among her millions of fans who couldn’t purchase tickets.

The debacle not only stirred outrage among Swift’s fans, but also caught the ire of politicians, CNN reported. Senator Amy Klobuchar criticized Ticketmaster in an open letter to its CEO, saying she has “serious concerns” about the company’s operations.