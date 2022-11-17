‘Tattoo Tour for Charity’ coming to Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A tattoo artist sold nearly everything he owned and hit the road — traveling to 45 cities in 52 weeks — to raise money for the Kids & Art Foundation.

Now, Tyler Bourbon is bringing his “Tattoo Tour for Charity” to Orange Park this weekend to tattoo locals and raise money for the foundation that uses the power of art to help mitigate the pain and anxiety in pediatric cancer patients.

“I’m donating $60-$100 per tattoo all year long!” Bourbon told News4JAX.

Bourbon, who graduated from Fleming Island High School in 2008, will be tattooing at Fantasy Tattoos and Piercings in Orange Park from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21.

Bourbon said that during the first two weeks of the tour he raised $760 from his tattoos and the community.

Click here to book an appointment and for more details. Click here to check out Bourbon’s work and portfolio.