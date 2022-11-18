2 people found dead in Fort White area, deputies say

Deputies on Thursday found two people dead in the Fort White area, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after midnight, deputies said, they responded to a residence in the Fort White area. That’s where deputies said they found two people dead.

Investigators said they learned that several people were gathering at a home the day before, and during the gathering, one person was experiencing an emotional crisis and was speaking with someone else when that second person was shot.

The person who was experiencing an emotional crisis then left the property on foot, and witnesses said they heard a second gunshot, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said that the person who left the property on foot was found dead at the edge of the roadway with a single gunshot wound and that a firearm was found next to his body.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives. Many people in our community experience crises each day, and although most do not end so tragically it’s important that we all take the steps to help ourselves, and one another. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional crisis, I urge you to seek assistance,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said more details will be released as detectives continue to investigate.