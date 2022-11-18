Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says

Sky4 aerials show the area where police say a body was found on the banks of the St. Johns River in Arlington.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.

Police said the man appeared to be between 30-50 years old and there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the man’s identity, cause of death and how long he’s been dead, police said.