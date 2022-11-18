Jim Piggott walks you through the new JEA headquarters

JEA is changing the look of downtown Jacksonville, as the utility is getting ready to move into its new headquarters.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is changing the look of downtown Jacksonville, as the utility is getting ready to move into its new headquarters.

The new JEA building is getting ready to open near the Duval County Courthouse. In fact, JEA moving in technical people next month. But you are going to be able to conduct business there and go inside in February.

Unlike the current headquarters on Church Street, JEA does not own the new building on Adams Street, but it’s one the city-owned utility is paying millions to rent. JEA has agreed to lease it for 20 years. It is going to cost about $5.5 million a year in rent. If the building is sold, JEA has the right to buy it first. It’s already been sold once to Real Capital Solutions based in Colorado.

News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott had a chance to go in on Friday and give you a sneak peek to show you what we are getting. Press the play button above to watch as he walks you through the building.