Salvation Army of Northeast Florida kicks off this year’s Red Kettle Campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another sign the holidays are upon us.

On Friday, the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida kicked off this year’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign — and more volunteer bell ringers are needed.

Starting the Saturday after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, you can expect to hear bells ringing outside local retail stores, including select Walmart, Dillard’s, Hobby Lobby, Publix and Winn Dixie stores.

Dozens gathered for the kickoff event outside the Publix on Roosevelt Boulevard. That’s where the assistant manager presented the Salvation Army with a $5,000 check to get started.

Major Keath Biggers, Salvation Army of Northeast Florida area commander, said all donations go a long way.

“It goes to helping us with the homeless. It goes to helping us feed the hungry. It goes to a myriad of other services we provide, especially this time of year. With inflation, we’re seeing increased needs,” Biggers said. “Every donation helps us to make sure that we do as much as we can to help those families.”

To volunteer to be a bell ringer, go to registertoring.com. There, you can select your most convenient location.