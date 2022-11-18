Ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour have caused frustration, long wait times, mixed messages and have left fans empty-handed. On Thursday afternoon, Ticketmaster announced the sale had been canceled due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

This is just the latest fiasco in a decades-long list of troubles involving Ticketmaster. Artists like Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam have feuded with the ticket selling giant. Customers have complained of a lack of competition, Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation in 2010, and of skyrocketing prices and fees.

So tell us, what kind of experience have you had using Ticketmaster, and what do you think should change? Answer in the form below and your response may be read on a newscast on Channel 4.