Clay County Sheriff’s Office expanding camera network, wants people to be involved

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is working to expand its county-wide surveillance camera network, and it wants places like businesses and homeowners associations to get involved.

The county has over 1,200 cameras connected to its community connect system. That’s technology that gives the Sheriff’s Office access to surveillance cameras around the county.

The agency has purchased a new application to expand the system and wants businesses and HOAs to join the program. Anyone interested would have to purchase a small device to connect.

If you want to get more information on the program, you can follow this link or contact Assistant Chief Ashley Barber at 904-529-6067.