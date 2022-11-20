Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old Jacksonville boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon asked for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Shortly after 5 p.m., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert.

According to police, Nasir Williams was last seen leaving his home on Orion Street in Jacksonville’s Mixon Town neighborhood at about 1:15 p.m. He was said to have been on a yellow bike, similar to the one that’s pictured in the attached flyer.

The boy was said to be 4-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray “Marvel” hoodie, red shirt, and blue and white shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.