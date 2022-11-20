Mother seeks justice for teen son murdered in Woodstock neighborhood

Community activists canvassed the Woodstock neighborhood on Saturday, looking for justice for 17-year-old who was shot and killed in September.

A push for justice in a murder in the Woodstock neighborhood of Jacksonville.

On Saturday, the group Mad Dads joined the family of 17-year-old Elijah McDonald to search for answers. McDonald was killed in September and so far the killer has not been found.

The group canvassed the neighborhood asking residents if they know anything that may lead to the arrest of McDonald’s killer.

Ashleigh McDonald wants justice for her son.

“I’m just trying to get justice for my son,” she said. “Get the word out about him being murdered out here. I’m trying to get his name out in the public.”

She is getting help from the group Mad Dads, the community organization that’s been a fixture at crime scenes in Jacksonville for two decades helping police solve crimes and families of victims like McDonald get justice.

“We’re just individual men and women that love our community,” member AJ Jordan said. “Come out knock on doors. Sometimes the community responds better to community members coming out so sometimes we can get answers that the police can not get.”

Ashleigh McDonald says her teenage son was a good-natured young man taken too soon and she will not rest until her efforts find justice in the Woodstock neighborhood.

“Just the memories of Elijah,” she said. “His jokes. Just the memories of him keep me going. Knowing that I’m doing something for him. Knowing that he’s not alone and he’s not forgotten.”

Anyone with information about McDonald’s killing can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.