Reggie Gaffney Jr., son of former Jacksonville city councilman, sworn in to serve District 7

Reggie Gaffney Jr. stands next to his father, Reggie Gaffney Sr., who holds a Bible as his son is sworn in to office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Standing next to his father, who held a Bible for his son to take the oath of office, Reggie Gaffney Jr. on Monday officially became a Jacksonville city councilman and will serve District 7.

Gaffney Jr., a Democrat, won with nearly 70% of the vote during the midterm election against Republican Charles Barr. He becomes the third Gaffney to take the seat — most recently from his father, Reggie Gaffney Sr.

Gaffney Sr. resigned from the Jacksonville City Council earlier this year during what was an unsuccessful bid for the Florida state Senate.

The ceremony Monday was a Jacksonville City Hall. Gaffney Jr., will serve as representative of District 7 until at least June 30, 2023.

“I would like to personally congratulate Reggie and welcome him to the Jacksonville City Council”, City Council President Terrance Freeman said in a prepared statement.

According to the city, while serving, Gaffney Jr. will be a member of the Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health & Safety (NCSPHS) Committee and the Transportation, Energy & Utilities (TEU) Committee. He will also serve as the City Council liaison to the Public Service Grants Committee.