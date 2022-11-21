Reggie Gaffney Jr., son of former Jacksonville city councilman, sworn in to serve District 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Standing next to his father, who held a Bible for his son to take the oath of office, Reggie Gaffney Jr. on Monday officially became a Jacksonville city councilman and will serve District 7.
Gaffney Jr., a Democrat, won with nearly 70% of the vote during the midterm election against Republican Charles Barr. He becomes the third Gaffney to take the seat — most recently from his father, Reggie Gaffney Sr.
Votes
%
Reggie Gaffney Jr.(D)
Charles Barr(R)
(17 / 17)
Gaffney Sr. resigned from the Jacksonville City Council earlier this year during what was an unsuccessful bid for the Florida state Senate.
The ceremony Monday was a Jacksonville City Hall. Gaffney Jr., will serve as representative of District 7 until at least June 30, 2023.
“I would like to personally congratulate Reggie and welcome him to the Jacksonville City Council”, City Council President Terrance Freeman said in a prepared statement.
According to the city, while serving, Gaffney Jr. will be a member of the Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health & Safety (NCSPHS) Committee and the Transportation, Energy & Utilities (TEU) Committee. He will also serve as the City Council liaison to the Public Service Grants Committee.