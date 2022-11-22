Rep. Kat Cammack to visit with Border Patrol agents, their families over Thanksgiving

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Florida District 3, says offering thanks to federal law enforcement agents is a priority for her.

The representative, who was just reelected by a considerable margin, said she’s traveling before Thanksgiving.

“I’ll be traveling to El Paso, Texas, where a group of (United States) Border Patrol agents and their families will be sitting down — and providing dinner for that. Really giving our thanks for the service they give,” she said.

Cammack said she’s joining some other members of Congress to provide that meal and spend time with the agents.

“It’s been a particularly hard couple of years for them,” Cammack said. “There has been a record breaking year in terms of suicides, in terms of retirements. And so not only is the Border Patrol stretched incredibly thin, but their families are feeling pressure that they’ve never felt before.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spent time Tuesday serving meals at the border. He offered support to Texas National Guard members and Department of Public Safety troopers.

Cammack is married to a firefighter. She says all first responders need encouragement.

She mentioned what happened Thursday in Puerto Rico.

“We had an agent who was killed in the line of duty just this last week. There are regular assaults that take place,” Cammack said. “I think no matter whether you have Border Patrol agents in Florida, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, up and down the coast of California, they have a very difficult job and there really isn’t enough that we can do to say thanks.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized the Department of Homeland Security leadership, claiming the border has “collapsed.”

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said the border is “secure” and has called it “closed.”