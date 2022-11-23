5-year-old donates 14,800 diapers for foster families and children in need

LAKELAND, Fla. – Five-year-old T.J. Moreno was on a mission to help children in need — and in short, he crushed it.

Moreno delivered three carloads of diapers for foster families and children in need on Tuesday at One More Child’s campus in Lakeland, Florida.

Last year, after overhearing his parents talking about moms who could not afford diapers for their kids, T.J. went to his piggy bank and offered all his money — nearly $100 he received from his birthday — to buy as many diapers as possible, according to a release from One More Child.

“TJ set out to collect 30 boxes because that’s how high he could count at the time,” said his mom, Tina, said.

5-year-old donates 14,800 diapers to One More Child

According to the release, Moreno set a goal to collect 100 boxes in 2022. With help from friends, family, neighbors and local businesses, T.J. exceeded his goal and ended up with 162 boxes (14,800 diapers) to donate to an annual diaper drive hosted by One More Child, a nonprofit organization based in Lakeland, Florida, that serves vulnerable children and struggling families.

“T.J. is an inspiration and a perfect example of how just one person, of any age, can make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” said Dr. Jerry Haag, president and CEO of One More Child. “When he realized others were in need, he made a decision to do something about it. That’s what heroes do.”

One More Child operates in more than 50 locations and in 14 countries around the world, meeting the needs of hungry children, sex-trafficked children and teens, single moms, foster children and struggling families. In 2021, One More Child impacted 324,467 children and individuals, and provided more than 18 million meals. For more information, visit onemorechild.org.