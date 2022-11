SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla – Members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spent their Thanksgiving morning searching for the driver of an SUV that crashed into a pond.

Officers say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Marketplace Dr. near the BestBet off of I-95.

A command center was established so the dive team could do its work.

