Despite inflation concerns, Jacksonville Black Friday shoppers flock to spend for the holidays

Christmas tree being prepared for sale in Jacksonville on Black Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

On Black Friday, News4JAX was all across town checking out the crowds at popular shopping spots.

The National Retail Federation estimates more than 166 million people are expected to hit record shopping numbers from the Thanksgiving holiday through Cyber Monday.

“The day after Thanksgiving we always come out and pick out that perfect tree,” said shopper Kaigan Miller.

“We always get our Christmas tree and decorate it and play Christmas music and the kids will dress up and it’s just become a fun family tradition,” Ginny Hobbs said.

News4JAX even found some first-time Black Friday shoppers.

“It’s exciting it’s a lot of people but at the same time it’s really great deals so we definitely enjoy being here,” said Sam Taboada and Sarah Chaudhry.

Judging by the bags in hand, retail doesn’t seem to be showing signs of slowing down despite record-high inflation.

In fact, a survey released earlier this month by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics showed nearly 8 million more people will shop and spend compared to last year during this weekend.

Shoppers said inflation is one reason to take advantage of the current sales.

Reports show even Christmas trees have increased in price by between 5 to 15%.

The most expensive tree News4JAX found today was $179 for a 9 to 10-footer.

“I think everybody home feeling the inflation 8-percent on average so I think that the price of everything is going up and I can certainly feel like not only grocery store but so when you’re out shopping with Christmas trees but it’s still in tradition so we’re gonna carry on and celebrate Christmas as usual,” Miller said.