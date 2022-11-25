67º

Over 166 million people plan to shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Shoppers seek Black Friday deals at the St. Johns Town Center (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – More than 166 million people plan to shop between Friday and Cyber Monday which is almost 8 million more than last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Black Friday will be the busiest day by far with nearly 115 million people planning to spend some money.

The National Retail Federation surveyed more than 7,500 people about their shopping routines around this time of year.

Most people said they have started shopping or at least got an idea of what they wanted to buy earlier this month.

In that same survey, here are the top reasons people say they shop on Black Friday:

  • 59% of people say the deals are too good to pass up
  • 27% say this is a tradition for them
  • While 22% feel shopping on Black Friday is just something to do over the holiday weekend

News4JAX spoke with several who fall in the tradition category at St. Johns Town Center on Friday.

“I was kind of expecting a long line, but we definitely woke up early just for that store,” said shopper Josslyn Piersall, who was waiting outside Lululemon.

“It’s just really fun because you don’t ever do this except for once a year, and it’s kind of fun,” shopper Bella Williams said.

The National Retail Federation survey also asked people what were the top gifts people are shopping for this year:

  • Clothes (55%)
  • Gift cards (45%)
  • Toys (37%)
  • Books/music/movies and video games (33%)
  • Food and candy (31%)

Shoppers are expected to spend $28.6 billion on gift cards alone. The top gift cards are for:

  • Restaurants (27%)
  • Department stores (26%)
  • Bank-issued (25%)
