‘Full Florida man’: Scantily clad Jaxson de Ville causes online stir during Jaguars game

Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville seen during a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the thunderstorms passed through, it was unseasonably warm Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

Apparently, it was a little too warm for Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville.

The mascot known for pushing the boundaries was shown multiple times during the broadcast of the game wearing nothing but a slimmer version of their mascot suit along with a tiny pair of American flag swimming briefs.

Jaxson’s attire quickly became fodder for the in-game commentators and Twitter users.

