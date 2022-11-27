Person found dead after Clay Deputies respond to shooting

The shooting happened around six this evening near Eli Whitney Drive.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – One person is dead after a shooting took place in Middleburg Saturday evening.

It happened in the area of Eli Whitney Drive.

We reached out to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office about what happened and we received the following statement...

“We have responded to a shooting incident and are currently investigating the circumstances. There is a deceased victim involved and no threat to the community.”

