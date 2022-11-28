1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting on FAMU campus

TALLAHASSEE;Fla – The Florida A&M University Police Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department to investigate a shooting that left one man dead and four others injured.

This happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at outdoor basketball courts near the Hansel Tookes Recreation Center, according to police. The recreation center was closed at the time.

One man has died from this shooting, and four other victims, one juvenile male and three males, sustained injuries from minor to serious, according to police. It appears none of the four are FAMU students, according to initial reports.

The university’s president issued a statement about this deadly shooting.

“I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the University,” President Larry Robinson said. “The safety and security of our students, and the campus is the highest priority. Our Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

This remains an open and active investigation, according to police. There is no longer a threat to the to the campus of FAMU. The FAMU community is urged to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.

If you have any tips, you call the Tallahassee police at 850-891-4200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.