Columbia County Sheriff’s Office saddened by captain killed in UTV crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the death of a long-time law enforcement employee, killed in a Saturday night crash in Fort White, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just before 10:30 p.m., a 2017 Honda Pioneer was traveling east on Southwest Illinois Street when -- for unknown reasons -- the Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) overturned causing the driver, identified as Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington, 54, to be partially ejected from the vehicle.

Brewington died on the scene, according to FHP.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office shared its condolences on Facebook Sunday, stating that Brewington served in multiple roles with the sheriff’s office since 1991. He was currently assigned to the Judicial Services Division where he oversaw security operations of the courthouse.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dear friend and co-worker,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “We appreciate Captain Brewington’s long record of service to our community. We ask that the community keep his family and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to deal with this tremendous loss.”

Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time, but an update will be announced once more information is available.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.