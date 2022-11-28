World Aids Day: Jacksonville to show support, honor those who died from AIDS-related illness

The goal of the quilt display and other events is to show support for people living with HIV and to honor those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Though World AIDS Day isn’t until Thursday, Dec. 1, there will be events throughout Jacksonville raising awareness about the illness all week long.

The Jacksonville Red Initiative will turn Duval County red — lighting up the Acosta Bridge and the Florida Blue Riverside Towers — from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 in recognition of World AIDS Day.

Jacksonville City Hall will display the AIDS Memorial Quilt and hold a ceremony on Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. The quilt is currently on display and will remain so until Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to the North Florida Quilt Chapter. The quilt, which is made up of squares containing the names of victims of the disease, was first put on display on the National Mall in 1987.

The goal of the quilt display and other events is to show support for people living with HIV and to honor those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

A service of Remembrance and Hope will be held on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at Riverside United Church of Christ. See the full list of events below.

Click here for more information.

To learn more about HIV counseling, or to find a location where you can get tested, please visit KnowYourHIVStatus.com.