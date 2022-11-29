Callahan man jumps over guardrail, lands 35 feet below while trying to escape police: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Callahan man is in critical condition after police said he jumped nearly 35 feet off an overpass onto Interstate 95 in an attempt to avoid police Monday night.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX, Tamar Way, 39, of Callahan, fled from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police when they tried to block in a Chevy Equinox SUV spotted at a motel on Philips Highway around 7:30 p.m.

JSO did not say why they were pursuing Way.

Way managed to break away from the attempted vehicle block, running through red lights near Emerson merging onto I-95, where a chase ensued, the arrest report stated. JSO said Way was also weaving in and out of traffic at approximately 110 mph.

Way headed toward downtown on the interstate and abruptly stopped near the Monroe Street exit. According to JSO, he climbed out of a window and jumped over the guardrail of the bridge, falling nearly 35 feet down below.

Way was unresponsive when police found him. His current condition is unknown.

Detectives were able to take him into custody and transported him to the hospital.

A loaded handgun was found in the SUV. Charges are pending.