Clay County school evacuated after septic leak sends foul odor across campus

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A high school in Clay County had to be evacuated Tuesday morning after an unknown smell wafted through the campus, officials said. The district later discovered the smell was related to a septic leak.

In a tweet, Oakleaf High School said just after 8 a.m. it “evacuated students and staff to the football stadium due to an undetermined smell on campus.”

Mr. Boyack will continue to update. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we err on the side of caution. — Oakleaf High School (@OakleafHigh) November 29, 2022

The school said Clay County Fire and Rescue found no indications of any gas leaks and county maintenance personnel were on the scene to investigate a “possible septic situation.”

A school district spokesperson confirmed to News4JAX there was a septic leak at the school, but added “there is not an active sewage issue at Oakleaf.”

As of 8:30 a.m., students were still in the stadium and would remain there until maintenance workers can find the source of the odor.

Air handlings units have been brought in to get the odor out of the school, officials said.