Crime alert: Reward up to $50K for information in armed robberies of USPS mail carriers

PALATKA, Fla. – The United States Postal Service on Tuesday announced it’s offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible after two postal workers were robbed at gunpoint in Putnam County.

The first armed robbery was reported on Nov. 17 near the intersection of North 18th Street and Ocean Street. The second happened Nov. 21 on Forest Glen Drive, and a map shows it appears to have occurred at or near the Forest Glen apartment complex.

The person the Postal Service is looking for in the Nov. 17 robbery was described as a Black male with a medium build between 6-feet and 6-feet 2-inches tall. He was said to have been wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black neck gaiter. He also wore dark sunglasses.

The person in the Nov. 21 robbery had a nearly identical description with only one difference — he was said to have a slim build.

Notably, investigators can’t say for certain if they’re two different people or the same person.

If spotted, the USPS said no one should approach the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call USPS at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.” They’re asked to reference case number 3905901-ROBB.

All information shared will be kept confidential, USPS says.