DeSantis announces $5.5M in funding to build 3-mile railway at Cecil Commerce Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A $5.5 million grant will be awarded to the city of Jacksonville. Gov. Ron Desantis made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The money from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund will go toward the construction of a three-mile rail line that will connect businesses at the 600-acre Cecil Commerce Center.

Once completed, it’s expected to bring 500 new jobs through the expansion of existing businesses and new businesses and an economic impact of $14 million, DeSantis said.

It was the governor’s first visit to Northeast Florida since his re-election.

He thanked the area for its support.