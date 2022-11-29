76º

Local News

Reported crash at Maxwell House plant downtown leaves 1 dead

Joe McLean, Reporter

Tags: Maxwell House, crash, JSO, Jacksonville
Crash leaves one dead near Maxwell House Plant on Bay Street downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency incident around noon on Tuesday at the Maxwell House Coffee plant in downtown Jacksonville, at 735 East Bay Street.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue has confirmed one person died.

Sky4 flew over the scene, showing several semi-truck trailers, a taped off area , and two JSO cruisers. Initial reports are that someone was caught between a semi-truck and a trailer, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

We will stay on top of this developing story and update it as we get new information.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Joe covers education and breaking news. He is a frequent contributor to the News4Jax I-team and Trust Index coverage.

email

facebook

twitter