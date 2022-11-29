Reported crash at Maxwell House plant downtown leaves 1 dead

Crash leaves one dead near Maxwell House Plant on Bay Street downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency incident around noon on Tuesday at the Maxwell House Coffee plant in downtown Jacksonville, at 735 East Bay Street.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue has confirmed one person died.

Sky4 flew over the scene, showing several semi-truck trailers, a taped off area , and two JSO cruisers. Initial reports are that someone was caught between a semi-truck and a trailer, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

