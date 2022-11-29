Tickets to THE PLAYERS Championship 2023 go on sale this week

Tickets for THE PLAYERS go on sale December 1

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – THE PLAYERS Championship 2023 will be here before we know it, and if you wanna buy tickets, they go on sale this week. Tournament officials announced that tickets to THE PLAYERS will go on sale Thursday, December 1.

The PGA TOUR’s flagship event is scheduled for March 7-12, 2023 at TPC Sawgrass. World class golfers will compete for the largest purse on the PGA TOUR, $25 million.

“THE PLAYERS Championship annually puts forth the PGA TOUR’s premier event and provides a wonderful opportunity for golf and sports fans to experience Northeast Florida each March,” said Executive Director of THE PLAYERS Jared Rice. “This community embraces THE PLAYERS with a tremendous amount of pride, which is represented in the incredible hospitality shown to fans who attend from outside of this region.”

Ticket Pricing (not including taxes and fees, prices may fluctuate based on market demand)

Tuesday - $30

Wednesday - $30

Thursday - $85

Friday - $90

Saturday - $90

Sunday - $85

This year’s championship will take place on March 7-12 and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early to guarantee the lowest price; tickets can be purchased at THEPLAYERS.com/tickets.