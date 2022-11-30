DCPS ends over 20-year relationship with LGBTQ advocacy group over ‘inappropriate’ materials

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools ended its decades-long services agreement with JASMYN, an organization that provides resources for the LGBTQ community, citing “media attention” of materials it deemed to be inappropriate for children.

News4JAX on Wednesday obtained a message from DCPS that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene sent to principals announcing the school district’s decision to end its partnership with JASMYN, which provided support and resources for students, staff and the community.

“Many of you are aware of recent media attention surrounding the use of certain games and activities utilized by JASMYN as a part of their program for teens and young adults,” Greene wrote. “The district simply cannot partner with the organization given their use of program materials that the district believes to be inappropriate for use with children. We must protect the continued good work of our schools and GSA clubs and the work they do each day to ensure our schools remain safe spaces for all students.”

Greene states that “the termination of this agreement in no way impairs our continued commitment to all students and employees, including those that identify as LGBTQ +” and goes on to write that DCPS is currently evaluating its remaining district partnerships to determine if additional resources are needed.

“In the interim, staff from the Office of Equity and Inclusion and Health and Physical Education department will provide an additional layer of support to schools and families as needed,” she wrote.

The district didn’t immediately respond to a request for clarification of the above-mentioned “media attention.”

News4JAX spoke with JASMYN CEO Cindy Watson, who said, as of this article’s publication, that she had not received any information from the school district on the decision to terminate the long-standing relationship.

The full message sent by the superintendent can be viewed below.