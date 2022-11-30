Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna arrested on child porn charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

On Wednesday, police said, members of GPD and the Internet Crimes Against Children Division served a search warrant at a residence on SW 38th Drive after the Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material through its platform.

Investigators said they learned that two images were shared via Discord from the SW 38th Drive residence and that “the probable Discord account holder” was Kitna.

According to the Police Department, a detective interviewed Kitna at the residence, and Kitna stated that he remembered sharing the two images but believed them to be legal since he found them online.

“Kitna advised that he realized he should not have shared those two images, based on the reaction from the other Discord user that he shared them with,” the Police Department said in a news release.

Kitna said that shortly after, his Discord account was deactivated and that he assumed someone reported him to Discord, according to police.

“Kitna stated that he received an email from Discord stating that his account was deactivated due to violation of the terms of service,” GPD said.

According to police, Kitna’s electronic devices were seized as part of the search warrant, and preliminary analysis of the devices revealed three additional images of child sexual abuse material.

Police said they then arrested Kitna, 19, on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Associated Press sports reporter Mark Long said the University Athletic Association released the following statement regarding Kitna:

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna. These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely.”

Kitna, a redshirt freshman, has appeared in four games this season. He made his college debut in the Gators’ 52-17 win at home over Eastern Washington on Oct. 2, backing up starting quarterback Anthony Richardson.

He is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna.