Jaguars make surprise visit to Lone Star Elementary School on Giving Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jaguars surprised some students on Giving Tuesday at Lone Star Elementary School.

Students got to hear from tie end Chris Manhertz and linebacker De’Shaan Dixon. Jaxson de Ville and members of The Roar cheerleaders were also there to read to students.

Approximately 415 books were donated thanks to help from TIAA Bank.

The “Financial Literacy Locker Room Visit” is part of TIAA Bank’s Touchdowns for Tomorrow program, which began at the start of the football season. The initiative helps children in low-income communities by donating 100 books to Read USA every time the Jaguars score a touchdown.

So far this season, there have been 28 touchdowns – meaning a total of 2,800 books.