JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Donovan Air, Electric & Plumbing stepped in to help after hearing about a veteran and his family who were left with nothing after an electrical fire.

The Cevallos’ residence was severely damaged, and unfortunately, insurance only paid for a portion of the damage — not all. That’s when Donovan Air, Electric & Plumbing heard the family’s story and jumped in to help.

The company installed a free AC unit and ductwork at the Cevallos family home to lighten the devastating blow the family was faced with.

“They were going to be homeless in a week if they couldn’t get their house put back together,” the company said.

Donovan company asks community to step up for veteran, foster family of 9 after house catches fire (News4JAX)

Marcos Cevallos is a veteran and has served our country proudly for 10 years. While on his last deployment, Marcos and his wife served as foster parents and adopted three more children into their family. He recently got out of the military with his family now grown to nine, one of which is a newborn.

“Marcos has led by example with a servant’s heart for many years,” the company said.

Although the company has done some work — there is still more the family needs.

“Their insurance company has them in a temporary home that they have to be out of in a week — but their home is still in shambles,” a post said. “They are in need of appliances, construction clean up, paint, help moving, an AC unit and money.”

A GoFundMe has been established for those who would like to help the family get back on their feet. Those who would like to donate a refrigerator, microwave, roof, windows, a larger vehicle, etc. are asked to reach out to Amanda Soto (Donovan HR) at 904-544-9730.

“Let’s help out someone who has proudly served our country, his community and his family,” the company said.