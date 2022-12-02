Early voting for Senate runoff in Georgia ends Friday

Early voting in Senate runoff race now underway in all Georgia counties

CAMDEN COUNTY; GA – Friday is the last day to vote early in Georgia in the runoff election for the state’s remaining undecided Senate seat.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, is facing Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the race.

There have already been record-breaking numbers in early voting. More than 1.4 million people have either voted in person or requested a mail-in ballot.

“The people have spoken,” a Georgia voter said. “It’s saying we want some change. We are not willing to go in the direction a lot of people want us to go in.”

This voter encourages everyone to vote in their local elections if they want a say in what happens in our country.

“If you want to have a voice in what’s going on in your state or in your country, you need to be out here,” the voter said. “There’s no point in complaining if you don’t get out and take the step. Plus, not every country is free.”

One Democratic leader wants the polls to stay open later Friday because of that increase in turnout.

Kevin Blue, who is the chair of Democrats of Camden County, sent what is called a “demand letter” on Tuesday to county elections officials asking for the extended hours. That letter says, “It seems clear that there has not been adequate preparation or planning. Camden County has had as much time as any other county in Georgia to prepare for this special election. There can be no excuse to restrict or hamper voting access.”

Blue claims he heard from voters about issues of long wait times and misinformation among other things that led to him writing the letter. This is according to reporting by the Brunswick News.

The letter was sent to the county clerk who plays no role in elections.

Shannon Nettles, Camden County Supervisor of Elections, said she heard about the letter a few days ago.

According to Nettles, there’s too much that would have needed to happen to extend an hour, including a meeting with the board of elections, which needs a 24-hour notice period before members could even gather and discuss the request.

The only way an extension could be granted would be by a court order.

Nettles spoke with state elections officials about Blue’s claims.

There were no problems with long wait times or equipment that would lead to additional time to vote early, according to state election officials.

In that same letter, Blue also asked for more poll workers to help cut down on the time people are waiting to vote.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. Friday until 6 p.m.

Glynn County has early voting at three locations: Board of Elections, SSI Firestation No. 2, and the Ballard Community Building.

Charlton County’s early voting is at the Elections Office in Folkston.

Camden County offers advance in-person early voting at two locations:

Camden County Annex Building (107 N. Gross Road, Kingsland)

Three Rivers Church (101 Miller St., St. Marys)

The special election is Dec. 6.