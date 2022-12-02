Man convicted of killing girlfriend in 2018 could face death penalty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The penalty phase for Eric Lamar Jackson, who’s convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2018, is expected to go to the jury Friday.

The jury will determine whether to recommend that Jackson should be put to death for shooting and killing Nekecheana Phillips in front of her young children. Florida law stipulates that for him to receive the death penalty, all 12 jurors must recommend it.

At trial last month, court records show Jackson’s attorneys tried to say he was insane when he shot and killed Phillips, but the jury rejected that argument. During the penalty phase this week, expert witnesses were brought in to testify that Jackson was under extreme mental or emotional distress at the time of the shooting.

Eric Jackson was convicted of killing Nekecheana Phillips, 27.

Phillips had petitioned the court for a restraining order against Jackson the day before she was killed, according to News4JAX archives.

“She did the right thing. She got a restraining order,” Phillips’ aunt Barbara Young said. “She did everything and changed the locks. I’m just devastated. I’m just so sad.”

After the shooting, family members at the scene confirmed to News4JAX that Jackson was abusive to Phillips. She was inside her car with her children when he fired into it, hitting her multiple times, police said.

Family members called her “Nene” and said she was well-liked by everyone.

“I just thank God I got to know my niece and her smile,” Young said. “Y’all pray for our family.”

News4JAX also learned Phillips’ father was a JSO officer when this happened.

Court resumes Friday morning at 9 a.m.