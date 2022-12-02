Man found fatally shot in home on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man, who was believed to be in his 30s, was found shot to death Thursday in a home on the Westside.

According to Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the home on Jana Lane at about 6 p.m. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene, Stephens said, taking the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Stephens said officers were interviewing occupants of the home to determine the nature of the shooting. Specifics were unclear, but the sergeant said there was no reason to believe that there was a threat to the community.

He asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.