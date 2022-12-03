Man found stabbed to death in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Friday night that several people were detained as officers worked to investigate a deadly stabbing in the Brentwood neighborhood.

Sgt. Lessard said units were called to the scene on Linwood Avenue — just east of Brentwood Avenue — at 3:15 p.m. They found a man who was suffering from a stab wound.

Lessard said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene to assist and they determined the man died from his injuries.

The person who died was not identified. The investigation was said to be in the preliminary stages. No arrest was immediately announced.

Lessard said there was no reason to believe that there was a threat to the community. Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.