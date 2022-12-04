Man fatally shot in Hogan’s Creek apartment, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon inside an apartment on Dr. Roy Baker Street in the Hogan’s Creek area not far from UF Health Hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police were dispatched after a 911 caller reported gunshots, JSO Sgt. Chris Stephens said.

They found the man inside a unit suffering from a gunshot wound, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators are not sure what led to the shooting, but they are interviewing several potential witnesses and are canvassing the apartment complex.

Stephens said it’s early in the investigation, but most likely foul play is involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.