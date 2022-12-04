Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in Starke: FHP

STARKE, Fla – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old man from Archer was killed while riding a motorcycle Saturday night in Starke.

According to FHP, he was riding southbound on U.S. 301 at the intersection of State Road 223. That intersection is a T-intersection. The motorcyclist didn’t stop and traveled onto the grass shoulder and into a ditch, where the motorcycle flipped on its side.

The motorcyclist was taken to North Florida Hospital of Starke where he died from his injuries.

According to the report, he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.