No home for the holidays for several families after apartment fire on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple people are without a home just before the holidays after a fire destroyed four apartment units at Park Place Complex off Parental Home Road on Jacksonville’s Southside.

Erik James lived in his apartment unit for seven years and now it’s uninhabitable -- just weeks before the holidays.

“It’s just one of those things. A fire happens anytime. It doesn’t make a difference about what day it is,” James said.

The fire happened on Saturday and left behind noticeable damage mainly to the units on the second floor where it started. No one was hurt, but people had to evacuate.

A fire left behind noticeable damage mainly to the units on the second floor where it started. (WJXT)

James lives on the first floor and said he didn’t have any idea that the units directly above him were burning.

“I thought it was someone out here with their cooker and things. So, I went outside and looked and thought it was no big deal and then I heard a bunch of screaming,” he said. “I went out there by the pool and laid against the fence for a while and the windows started blowing out and there was the fire.”

Now he is packing up and moving into his friend’s unit further down the street until further notice.

“As far as I know and as far as I’ve heard, they’re going to condemn this place for at least seven months,” James said.

A living nightmare in what should be the most wonderful time of the year.

The Red Cross is also helping families impacted by the fire.