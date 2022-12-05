68º

Jacksonville school teachers get shopping spree to restock classroom

Teachers at Hidden Oaks Elementary School were presented a check of over $30,000 to restock their classrooms.

Khalil Maycock, WJXT News Reporter, Jacksonville

Hidden Oaks Elementary School teachers presented check by local Office Depot. (Duval County Public Schools)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hidden Oaks Elementary School teachers received some holiday gifts a bit early this year. They got the chance to have a shopping spree at the Office Depot on Ramona Blvd.

They were able to spend more than $30,000 buying critical school supplies to help restock their classrooms and support their students’ education.

Hidden Oaks Elementary was one of nearly 70 Title I schools across the country to receive money from the organization.

The funds came from a larger sum of $2.2 million raised nationwide, from the retailer and their partnership with Round It Up America.

The money was donated July through September, from back-to-school shoppers and business clients.

Hidden Oaks Elementary School teachers get a shopping spree at a local Office Depot store. (Duval County Public Schools)

