Pedestrian struck, killed after being hit by pickup truck on I-95: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Sunday evening after being hit by a car on Interstate 95, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said just after 6:00 p.m. a pedestrian was walking across I-95 at Old St. Augustine Road when a pickup truck traveling south on I-95. Another pickup truck was unoccupied on the shoulder.

According to troopers, the 74-year-old man walked into the oncoming pickup truck’s path and was struck and then thrown into the parked pickup truck.

The man died on the scene.