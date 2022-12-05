62º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Pedestrian struck, killed after being hit by pickup truck on I-95: FHP

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Duval County
(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Sunday evening after being hit by a car on Interstate 95, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said just after 6:00 p.m. a pedestrian was walking across I-95 at Old St. Augustine Road when a pickup truck traveling south on I-95. Another pickup truck was unoccupied on the shoulder.

According to troopers, the 74-year-old man walked into the oncoming pickup truck’s path and was struck and then thrown into the parked pickup truck.

The man died on the scene.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.