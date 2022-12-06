Applications open for students’ chance to win 2 years of tuition at Florida colleges through Farah and Farah scholarship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farah and Farah’s annual Empowering Greatness Scholarship is back and five lucky students will be awarded two years’ worth of tuition to be used at any Florida university, college or trade school.

The personal injury law firm has partnered with the Florida Prepaid College Foundation and Goodwill Industries of North Florida to cover full tuition and local fees for 60 lower-division semester credit hours at any Florida college.

“We have a really great panel of judges this year and are excited to award the class of 2023 for all their hard work!” Farah and Farah said.

Eligible students must attend a public or charter high school in Florida.

Students can submit their applications now through March 3, 2023. The winners will be notified on May 1, 2023.

Additional eligibility requirements can be found here.

Click here to apply or send this article to a deserving student!

Application Process:

A scholarship committee made up of Farah and Farah staff will use a rubric to rank all completed applications. The top 10% of applicants will advance to a judges’ panel for review and final selections. Participants and winners will be notified of the results by May 1.

Questions? Email: scholarships@farahandfarah.com