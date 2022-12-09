2 found dead inside submerged car in Nassau County retention pond

Nassau County pond where two people were found dead in submerged vehicle.

Two people were found dead Friday inside a car that crashed into a Nassau County retention pond.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, a silver Ford Mustang was found in a pond on Wind Chime Lane near U.S. 1. The Sheriff’s Office said the car was traveling on Wind Chime Lane, a dead-end road, early Friday morning when it crashed through an area of signage and fenced portion of a retention pond and went into the pond.

The two people inside the car were described as a 23-year-old male driver and a 17-year-old female passenger. The Sheriff’s Office said it believes they are friends and locals and is continuing to investigate.

One of the people involved was reported missing around the time of the crash.

Investigators said the car was located in the pond after people who live nearby noticed damage to the fence and went to check it out.